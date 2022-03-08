Advertisement

Freer agents arrest convicted sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man who was convicted for sex crimes against children.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 6 when agents arrested a group of 14 undocumented immigrants near Freer.

After a record check, agents determined one of the individuals identified as Elias Alva-Yac, 37, had prior convictions of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age out of Los Angeles.

The Guatemalan National was sentenced to 365 days confinement and five years of probation.

He was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to be extradited back to California for his outstanding warrant.

