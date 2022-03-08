Jury selection underway for man accused of 2014 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of murdering a man back in 2014 and injuring another man will soon have his day in court.

Jury selection for Adolfo Villalobos began on Monday before Judge Oscar Hale in the 406th District Court.

Villalobos is charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of Vicente de la rosa back in 2014 and injuring Lauro de la Rosa.

