Advertisement

Jury selection underway for man accused of 2014 murder

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of murdering a man back in 2014 and injuring another man will soon have his day in court.

Jury selection for Adolfo Villalobos began on Monday before Judge Oscar Hale in the 406th District Court.

Villalobos is charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of Vicente de la rosa back in 2014 and injuring Lauro de la Rosa.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
File photo
CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling goods in U.S.
Victor Paz
Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022
Anthony Burgos Aviles murder case
Murder victim’s sister testifies against alleged killer
Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, 26
ICE agents remove Mexican National wanted for homicide

Latest News

Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Colon cancer awareness: When to schedule colonoscopy
File photo: Water boil alert
City of Laredo discusses master plan to fix water issues
Council discusses solution to fix water issues
Master plan could fix Laredo's water works
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Gilberto Juarez-Moreno
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo