Advertisement

Man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of a young child

Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens
Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens(Laredo Police Department)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department took to their social media pages to ask for the public’s help in locating a a man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of a young child.

According to police, on March 4, around 3:30 a.m., the LPD Special Investigations Unit responded to the 7900 block of East Country Drive for the reported sexual abuse of a young child. During the investigation, it was concluded that there was probable cause for an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens.

Webb County 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez issued the arrest, charging Yanez-Owens with one count of aggravated sexual assault, penetrating a child under the age of 14. Additional charges may be forthcoming. His bond is set at $100,000.

Authorities believe that Yanez-Owens fled to Mexico.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information regarding Yanez-Owens you’re asked to contact Laredo Police at (956)795-2800 or by calling the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal
Man accused of murdering Army National Guard Soldier sentenced to 20 years
Victor Paz
Police arrest man in connection to Friday’s south Laredo shooting
Woman accused of criminal mischief
Police searching for woman accused of criminal mischief
Lisa Rodriguez Peterson
Former vice president of Laredo Pony League arrested for embezzlement
Accident on Chihuahua Street
Three vehicle accident reported at Chihuahua and Cedar

Latest News

UISD mental health sessions
UISD hosts mental health sessions for parents
UISD mental health sessions
UISD mental health session
Accident on Chihuahua Street
Three vehicle accident reported at Chihuahua and Cedar
Accident reported on Chihuahua and Cedar