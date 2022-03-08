LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department took to their social media pages to ask for the public’s help in locating a a man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of a young child.

According to police, on March 4, around 3:30 a.m., the LPD Special Investigations Unit responded to the 7900 block of East Country Drive for the reported sexual abuse of a young child. During the investigation, it was concluded that there was probable cause for an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens.

Webb County 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez issued the arrest, charging Yanez-Owens with one count of aggravated sexual assault, penetrating a child under the age of 14. Additional charges may be forthcoming. His bond is set at $100,000.

Authorities believe that Yanez-Owens fled to Mexico.

If you know the whereabouts or have any information regarding Yanez-Owens you’re asked to contact Laredo Police at (956)795-2800 or by calling the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

