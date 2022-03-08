School bus involved in accident on SH 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to United Independent School District, a school bus was traveling on Texas State Highway 359 and was turning into the UISD Student Activity Complex when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The bus was carrying the Girls’ Softball team from Lyndon. B. Johnson High School, who had a game scheduled.

UISD says police and emergency medical services got to the scene and checked everyone on the bus. UISD says one was hurt and the team got to the baseball field for their game.

The district urges all drivers to be cautious on public roads, especially around school buses carrying students.

