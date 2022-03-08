Three vehicle accident reported at Chihuahua and Cedar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle accident in central Laredo that happened just after noon.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Chihuahua Street and Cedar.

Video shows a total of three red vehicles involved in the accident.

No word on any injuries at this time, but police are assessing the damages and working to determine the cause of the collision.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

