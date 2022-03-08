UISD hosts mental health sessions for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On March 10, United Independent School District is having educational sessions to help parents with strategies and skills on how to handle a situation if their kids are going through rough patches in their young lives.

The speaker will be Dr. Scott Poland. He will cover an array of issues as they relate to mental health for family members of all ages. His presentation will include topics such as youth suicide, self-injury, school violence, school safety, threat assessments, and school crisis.

Dr. Poland is a Professor of the College of Psychology and is Co-Director of the Suicide and Violence Prevention Office at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He co-authored the Suicide Safer Schools Plan for the state of Texas and previously directed psychological services for a large Texas school system for 25 years. He is known for his dynamic and practical presentations that include many real-life experiences on the front line of crisis prevention, intervention, and postvention.

Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed specialist in school psychology with the district says, ”this is a very important topic that the city is addressing because we are seeing the need in our students in the area of mental health. We are having a lot of students report more difficulties with depression, with anxiety. I know a lot of the teachers are reporting that a lot of the students are struggling in relation to behavior management.”

There will be two sessions on March 10, one at 9 a.m., another at 2 p.m. The sessions are taking place at the University of Texas Education and Research Center at Laredo on 1937 East Bustamante Street.

The district wants to remind parents that the sessions are open to all school districts. You can attend in-person or remotely. To register, click here.

For additional details and to request transportation for the 9 a.m. session, please call United ISD Federal Programs at (956) 473-6245.

