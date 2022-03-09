2014 murder case: Villalobos found not guilty

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder and attempted murder is found not guilty.

After five hours of deliberation, the jury returned a not guilty verdict for Adolfo Villalobos.

He was accused of killing Vicente De La Rosa and injuring his brother Lauro De La Rosa.

The incident happened on April 5 of 2014 when officers were called out to a shooting at the corner of Chestnut Street and South Ejido Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a lifeless body in front of a maroon SUV along with another man who sustained gunshot wounds to his back and torso.

The shooting was said to have happened at the 3220 block of Chestnut Street.

After police questioned witnesses and victims, Adolfo Villalobos was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested.

The state and defense presented closing arguments in the case on March 10 and after five hours of deliberations, the jury found the defendant not guilty on both counts.

Below is the previous text of the story:

March 9 marks the second day of the trial of the man accused of murder.

One of the witnesses that took the stand in the murder trial against Adolfo Villalobos recalls the night, saying there were people drinking and that there was a confrontation before the shooting occurred.

Villalobos is accused of a shooting back in 2014 that killed Vicente de la Rosa and injured his brother, Lauro de la Rosa.

The trial continues in the 406th district court.

