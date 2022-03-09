Advertisement

2014 murder case: Villalobos found not guilty

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder and attempted murder is found not guilty.

After five hours of deliberation, the jury returned a not guilty verdict for Adolfo Villalobos.

He was accused of killing Vicente De La Rosa and injuring his brother Lauro De La Rosa.

The incident happened on April 5 of 2014 when officers were called out to a shooting at the corner of Chestnut Street and South Ejido Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a lifeless body in front of a maroon SUV along with another man who sustained gunshot wounds to his back and torso.

The shooting was said to have happened at the 3220 block of Chestnut Street.

After police questioned witnesses and victims, Adolfo Villalobos was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested.

The state and defense presented closing arguments in the case on March 10 and after five hours of deliberations, the jury found the defendant not guilty on both counts.

Below is the previous text of the story:

March 9 marks the second day of the trial of the man accused of murder.

One of the witnesses that took the stand in the murder trial against Adolfo Villalobos recalls the night, saying there were people drinking and that there was a confrontation before the shooting occurred.

Villalobos is accused of a shooting back in 2014 that killed Vicente de la Rosa and injured his brother, Lauro de la Rosa.

The trial continues in the 406th district court.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Accident involving flatbed trailer reported on highway
Accident on I-35 causing temporary road closures
Dustin Owen Jay Sandoval
Man wanted for alleged assault by Laredo police

Latest News

City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
City of Laredo officials look into water infrastructure
Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child arrested
Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child arrested
File photo: House party
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Heatwave receives throwback t-shirt
Laredo’s Heatwave receives throwback merch