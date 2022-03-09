International Women’s Day: Celebrating and commemorating women’s rights

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - March 8 is known as International Women’s Day across the globe a holiday recognized by countries all over the world as it commemorates the political, cultural, and socioeconomic achievements of women everywhere.

A TAMIU professor and activist spoke about how far women have come; however, there is still room for improvement.

TAMIU student Mayela Villarreal says it’s more than just celebrating a day, it’s about speaking out.

According to 2021 statistics, approximately 49 percent of women represent the world population which most of them fight for a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination

Current TAMIU professor and women rights activist Dr. Irma Cantu says it is important that people celebrate and commemorate women’s rights.

Cantu says, “We’re missing a lot of women every year due to femicide, we miss a lot of women because of violence in hospitals, domestic violence. We’re not stealing the moment to celebrate, but we’re stealing the moment to commemorate.”

Dr. Cantu says that domestic violence has prevailed inside our city for a long time.

She says more than 80-percent of domestic violence against women comes from male family -members such as dads, uncles, or cousins by rape or some type of sexual aggression.

She believes this issue could also stem from the Hispanic culture and it is up to the new generation to call it out.

Dr. Cantu says, “This impunity gives a message: you can be violent, you can be aggressive, there is no consequences. So, when we have this past, then we come to this country and sometimes we don’t see the violence.”

When asked about abortion, Dr. Cantu added that women should not be forced into pregnancy against their will.

She says that being forcefully pregnant could cause risks to women’s health like diabetes and high blood pressure.

Cantu says, “Nobody is pro-abortion, nobody would like to see a woman to go under this process. If you do not support this process for abortion in any condition, you absolutely have to be respectful and respected, and of course the state should allow you to end pregnancy.”

Every year, International Women’s Day has a specific theme that spotlights their yearly hard work.

This year’s theme is about imagining a gender-equal world. The #breakingthebias is currently being used to represent women diversely an equally this year.

Dr. Cantu adds that women who suffers from domestic violence should call authorities, even if their aggressor is a family member.

