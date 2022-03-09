Advertisement

Laredoans feel pain at the pump

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While gas costs were rising at the start of the year, President Joe Biden has warned that defending freedom in Ukraine will cost Americans, and many are starting to feel the pinch at the pump.

Drivers in Laredo say they are thinking twice before hitting the road and they are only using their car for necessary trips.

“The gas I put in my truck use to be like $35 before and now $65. It’s high for my pick-up [truck] and sometimes we have to use bicycles,” says one driver.

Another driver says, “less people are driving now and staying home. It’s incredible but understandable.”

If you’re trying to save while gas prices stay high, experts recommend to carpool when possible, don’t leave your car idling, and don’t wait until your tank is on empty to fill up.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
File photo
CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling goods in U.S.
Victor Paz
Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022
Anthony Burgos Aviles murder case
Murder victim’s sister testifies against alleged killer
Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, 26
ICE agents remove Mexican National wanted for homicide

Latest News

Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Colon cancer awareness: When to schedule colonoscopy
File photo: Water boil alert
City of Laredo discusses master plan to fix water issues
Council discusses solution to fix water issues
Master plan could fix Laredo's water works
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo
Gilberto Juarez-Moreno
Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo