Laredoans feel pain at the pump

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While gas costs were rising at the start of the year, President Joe Biden has warned that defending freedom in Ukraine will cost Americans, and many are starting to feel the pinch at the pump.

Drivers in Laredo say they are thinking twice before hitting the road and they are only using their car for necessary trips.

“The gas I put in my truck use to be like $35 before and now $65. It’s high for my pick-up [truck] and sometimes we have to use bicycles,” says one driver.

Another driver says, “less people are driving now and staying home. It’s incredible but understandable.”

If you’re trying to save while gas prices stay high, experts recommend to carpool when possible, don’t leave your car idling, and don’t wait until your tank is on empty to fill up.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.