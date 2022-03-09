New projects to improve traffic flow along I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic flow along I-35 could seriously improve thanks to some projects in the works from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The projects consist of two new connector bridges. One of them will allow traffic to flow from the World Trade Bridge and head south, down Interstate 35. Another one will let vehicles go from West Loop 20 and also go down south to the interstate.

Officials with TxDOT say the most important part of the project will be the re-alignment of I-35 over the railroad tracks that drivers see when entering town. That will provide six lanes of traffic to travel over those tracks.

David Salazar, the district engineer for TxDOT, says this project shows the type of growth Laredo is experiencing and how it’s vital for the city to continue growing. ”There’s approximately 58,000 trucks on I-35, so this will help alleviate the traffic coming from World Trade Bridge and get them out to their destination, as far as where they’re traveling.”

The project is estimated to cost about $115 million.

Officials with TxDOT ask for the community to please have patience while these projects are in the works. Construction is expected to be finished by the spring of 2024, but officials hope to finish ahead of schedule.

