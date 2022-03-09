Advertisement

Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Texas court has tossed out the state’s appeal of a judge’s order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of the temporary order issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Paz
Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022
Lisa Rodriguez Peterson
Former vice president of Laredo Pony League arrested for embezzlement
Accident on Chihuahua Street
Three vehicle accident reported at Chihuahua and Cedar
School bus stop sign
School bus involved in accident on SH 359
CBP on crossing gas
CBP address travelers attempting to cross gasoline from Mexico

Latest News

Mitchell Frederick Wagner, 24, is accused of vandalizing a mural on Washington University's...
Arrest made after Black history mural on university campus vandalized with racist graffiti
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in...
SPLC report: Hate groups in decline as views hit mainstream
FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
‘Black Panther’ director placed in handcuffs after being falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense attorney: Men were ‘stoned’ when FBI informant recorded them in alleged Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing