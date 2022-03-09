Warmer Afternoons Until Cold Front Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air aloft with a deck of cloud has moved to our east. Clear skies tonight will allow heat to readily escape to space, allowing us to cool to the high 30′s to near 40 by dawn. Bright sunshine will warm us to around 70F Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday, southerly winds will become well established with temperatures rising to the upper 70′s to near 80F. A sharp cold front will arrive from the north midday Friday. After reaching the high 70′s before the front arrives, very windy and much cooler air will move in during Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30′s at dawn Saturday. With weather systems moving quickly, warmer weather will return beginning Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.