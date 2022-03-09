Advertisement

Warmer Afternoons Until Cold Front Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air aloft with a deck of cloud has moved to our east. Clear skies tonight will allow heat to readily escape to space, allowing us to cool to the high 30′s to near 40 by dawn. Bright sunshine will warm us to around 70F Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday, southerly winds will become well established with temperatures rising to the upper 70′s to near 80F. A sharp cold front will arrive from the north midday Friday. After reaching the high 70′s before the front arrives, very windy and much cooler air will move in during Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30′s at dawn Saturday. With weather systems moving quickly, warmer weather will return beginning Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
File photo
CBP officer pleads guilty to smuggling goods in U.S.
Victor Paz
Affidavit dives deeper into Laredo’s fourth homicide of 2022
Anthony Burgos Aviles murder case
Murder victim’s sister testifies against alleged killer
Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, 26
ICE agents remove Mexican National wanted for homicide

Latest News

Who will stop the cold?
Prepare for the cold!
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Strong Cold Front Friday Afternoon
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Cool Wednesday morning
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows!