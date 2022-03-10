Advertisement

Accident on I-35 causing temporary road closures

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on the highway is causing some temporary road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department a flat bed carrying a vehicle flipped over at the 4500 block of I-35 south, right next to the Taco Palenque restaurant.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but police are trying to clear the area.

They are asking drivers to reduce speeds when traveling in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

