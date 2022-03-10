Agents arrest active gang member in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest an active gang member in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday when agents apprehended a group of seven undocumented immigrants in south Laredo.

During record checks, agents discovered that 44-year-old Gilberto Juarez Moreno had an extensive criminal history and was an active Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos Gang Member.

He was arrested and turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.