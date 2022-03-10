Change your clocks, change your smoke detector batteries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is reminding the public that when you change your clocks on March 13, also change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Batteries in smoke detectors should be changed every six months, so it’s great to get into the routine of changing the batteries when daylight saving time begins and ends when you are already going around your home changing the time on all your clocks anyway.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department says it’s important to check the detectors once a month and placed in areas that are necessary, like every level of the house and outside and inside every bedroom. ”It’s extremely important to have them in working order because a lot of the times, we just have them there but we don’t really check them. Smoke detectors do save lives, they have prevented a lot of unfortunate accidents from happening and they’re extremely important when it comes to fire safety.”

If you don’t have smoke detectors in your home, you’re urged to install them as an important part of making your home a safe place for you and your family.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.