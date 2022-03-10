City of Laredo discusses master plan to fix water issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a week since the water boil alert was lifted, but that does not mean it can’t happen again.

City of Laredo officials held a special workshop where they discussed a permanent solution to fix the waterworks.

Fernando Baldazo is one of the thousands of Laredoans who was affected by the water crisis.

He says that the city should’ve been proactive in handling the water pipeline that occurred on Frost Street.

Baldazo says, “The way they are running it they didn’t have any plans; any emergency plans the situation was created by not being able to close the main valve that they needed to close.”

On Wednesday, city officials and consultants discussed a potential master plan that could resolve the city’s water issues.

Some of the proposed solutions would help distribute water through new routes and provide safe water to Laredo families.

However, this proposed water master plan’s infrastructure could cost up to nearly 34 million dollars.

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez suggests that the project should be paid by the funds already approved in the city budget.

Rodriguez says he represents the people, and they are not going to do any rate increases but instead work with what they already have.

Rodriguez says his district has always experienced low water pressure issues but during the water boil notice, the situation got worse.

He says city employees are working to implement potential solutions like new water pipe connections from the El Pico Water Treatment Plant.

However, Rodriguez says that sooner or later, the city might need to build another water plant due to population increase.

Rodriguez says, “Nuevo Laredo is growing north, Laredo is growing south, so guess what, our water plant in El Pico sooner or later is going to take more aguas negras from the Mexican parties and we’re going to be drinking that water.”

City officials advise reporting any water you may have experience in your house or outside your street by calling the city utility department.

The city will hold two more workshops, they are set for March 23 and March 30 at 5:30 p.m.

