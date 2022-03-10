Colon cancer awareness: When to schedule colonoscopy

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Colon cancer is the second leading cause of the death claiming close to 53,000 people a year in the country that’s according to the CDC.

In observance of Colon Cancer Awareness Month which takes place every March, doctors bring awareness to a procedure that could help with early detection.

Doctors say colon cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer and it’s the second leading cause of cancer related deaths.

Approximately, over 4- thousand Texans will die from colon cancer according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Gastroenterologist Dr. Alfredo Camero says early detection is vital.

He says if you are diagnosed with colon cancer at an early stage, it could mean a better outcome.

Doctors say getting screened at 45-years-of age can help prevent colon cancer altogether.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, over 82,000 people in Texas have survived colon cancer.

The state-department credits the survival rate to early diagnoses and treatment in the early stages of the cancer.

Previously, doctors recommended patients to get a colonoscopy at the age of 50 but now the age has changed.

Dr. Camero says, “If you have a first-generation family member so somebody that’s mom, dad, brother or sister that has colon cancer you want to start at age 40 or maybe even younger if they were actually diagnosed at a very young age themselves so 10 years before diagnosed or 40 is what we tell patients.”

While the colonoscopy is inside you, the doctor will watch a screen to spot colon and rectum anomalies.

Dr. Camero says, “They will get their colonoscopy which is a distress sedated examination so they won’t remember or feel anything and of course if they have polyps, we will remove them.”

He says if polyps are found they will be removed no matter the size they are. Dr. Camero says if large polys are found, you can get them removed here in Laredo; the technology is available for these procedures.

He suggests people over the age of 45 ask their doctor for a colonoscopy as soon as possible.

Doctors Hospital of Laredo says it performs 2,000 colonoscopies a year. A colonoscopy is recommended every 10 years.

