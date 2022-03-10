Advertisement

Goldman Sachs shuts down its Russia business

FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs says it is closing its operations in Russia entirely, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Goldman’s announcement comes after Citigroup said it would start winding down its Russia operations. But that process will likely take longer because Citi operates a consumer banking and business banking division in the country.

Like other Wall Street banks, Goldman operated a small investment banking business in the country for the past few years. The bank said in a statement Thursday it has roughly $650 million in exposure to Russian debt.

Banking is the latest industry to come under pressure to cut its Russian ties due to the war. But unlike companies who make goods that ship to Russia, banks have loans, deposits and existing customer relationships that take time to wind down or sell off.

Ukrainian officials said the attack killed three people and wounded at least 17. (CNN, TELEGRAM, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, SERBIAN INFO WARRIORS, @PRESSSEC)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Five injured, including three children during accident on Highway 83
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Villalobos murder trial
2014 murder case: Villalobos found not guilty

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
FILE - This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows...
Ohio officer cleared in shooting of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status