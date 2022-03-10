Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Reports says that on Wednesday, March 9 at around 4:30 p.m., police got a call about a cyclist who was hit by a white tractor trailer near mile marker 11. Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Juan Lozano. Authorities say Lozano was traveling southbound on the access road next to Interstate 35 when he was struck. He died at an area hospital as a result of his injuries. Lozano was an employee with Customs and Border Protection.

Laredo police investigator Joe Baeza hopes this situation is a lesson for drivers to pay attention. “We don’t want this to be a trend in terms of people not being aware of their surroundings when they’re driving. It’s very easy to lose focus of your surroundings and get distracted by stuff inside your vehicle [...] this is why we urge that your main concentration should be in the operating of the automobile.”

Cycling coach Victor Trevino, Jr. called the incident a tragedy and shares some advice for cyclists to keep an mind when they’re on the road. “My recommendation always to my group and students is to always wear visible clothing, always have lights, and most importantly go in a group because sometimes 18-wheeler traffic won’t see you because you’re such a small object.” Trevino encourages folks to be extra vigilant now that students are going on vacation.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer was the person who called in the accident. There are currently no criminal charges against the driver, so police will not reveal the person’s name. This case is under investigation.

Below is the original story:

