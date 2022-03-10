Menudo Bowl kicks off on March 26

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After having to be canceled in 2021 due to COVID and then postponed once more in 2022, Laredo Crime Stoppers is gearing up to host their biggest event.

The Menudo Bowl will kick off on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The event helps the organization give out cash prizes to people that provide anonymous tips.

It’s not just the menudo that you’ll be able to enjoy during the festivities, there will be many more activities to take part in. Colleen Rodriguez with the organization says, “the Menudo Bowl will have the Motorcycle Run, we have the Little Miss and Mister pageant, we have the Miss Scholarship pageant, we also have live music on stage, we have wrestling, we have the law enforcement expo, we have exhibitors, we have more than 40 cook-off teams that are participating. We’re just inviting the people to come out here and enjoy a fun, family-filled event.”

Tickets for the event cost $5 right now and will be $10 at the door on Saturday, March 26.

