Prepare for the cold!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The winter weather is going to have a surprise appearance before we spring forward.

On Thursday we’ll start out rather chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 79 degrees by the evening hours we’ll drop in the 60s which isn’t much but we will see a change.

On Friday morning we’ll fluctuate between the 60s and 70s but the cold wind will start to rise, bringing us down into the 40s and possibly even 40s.

This will give us a cold Saturday morning in the low 40s and even a cool Saturday weekend.

If you are planning any spring break activities, you might want to get a raincheck until it’s warmer.

The on Sunday we’ll spring forward but still see those cooler conditions with lows in the 50s and highs at 73.

As we start the spring break weekend we’ll warm up to the mid-80s for the majority of the week and see lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.