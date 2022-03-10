Advertisement

Prepare for the cold!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The winter weather is going to have a surprise appearance before we spring forward.

On Thursday we’ll start out rather chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 79 degrees by the evening hours we’ll drop in the 60s which isn’t much but we will see a change.

On Friday morning we’ll fluctuate between the 60s and 70s but the cold wind will start to rise, bringing us down into the 40s and possibly even 40s.

This will give us a cold Saturday morning in the low 40s and even a cool Saturday weekend.

If you are planning any spring break activities, you might want to get a raincheck until it’s warmer.

The on Sunday we’ll spring forward but still see those cooler conditions with lows in the 50s and highs at 73.

As we start the spring break weekend we’ll warm up to the mid-80s for the majority of the week and see lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Five injured, including three children during accident on Highway 83
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Villalobos murder trial
2014 murder case: Villalobos found not guilty

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Cold start to spring break
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Rapidly Falling Temperatures Friday Afternoon
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Strong Cold Front Friday Afternoon
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows