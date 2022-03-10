Advertisement

Strong Cold Front Friday Afternoon

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The flow of cool winds from the north will be replaced by warmer southerly winds Thursday afternoon though midday Friday. By Friday dawn, a shallow layer of gulf humidity will likely bring early morning low cloud. After a warm first half of the day, much colder air will arrive from the Great Plains Friday afternoon with quickly falling temperatures and very windy conditions. Temperatures will likely reach the 30′s by dawn Saturday. The cold airmass will be moving quickly, and will exit our area beginning Sunday afternoon.

