Tax services still available from VITA

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The deadline to submit your income tax is more than a month away and some local volunteers are reminding the community of their services.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program has been available at the Catholic Charities for five years now. VITA consists of a group of people trained by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to properly prepare returns so they can be submitted free of charge.

Teresa de la Garza with the Catholic Charities say the program is very important because people save money. “Especially since [people] don’t need to pay anything, so that’s one thing, and they have the same refunds as anybody else,” de la Garza says. She adds, “no promises that they will get more, but they get whatever they need to get, and they don’t have to spend any money from their income tax.”

If you need to make an appointment with a tax preparer, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.