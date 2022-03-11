Advertisement

Casa Blanca Golf Course to hold tournament

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Casa Blanca golf course is holding a golf tournament. It’s a three-man scramble in a game of 18 holes.

The kick-off party is set for Sunday, March 13th. There will be plenty of prizes for first, second and third place, plus a carne asada cookout for everyone afterward.

You can call 956-523-4420 for more details.

