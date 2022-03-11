City of Laredo officials look into water infrastructure

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - City officials continue to search for a permanent solution to fix the city’s waterworks.

The city held two workshops on Wednesday; however, interim city manager Keith Selman held a press conference on Thursday to go over some of the latest proposed solutions.

Selman says during the workshop those present are given an explanation on how a water system should work, as well as the current strengths and weaknesses the Laredo water system faces.

Pictures were also shown of the work that has been done to the 36-inch transmission line break which was the original source of the boil water notice that happened on February 18.

Selman reminds community members that two more workshops will be held on March 23 and 31.

