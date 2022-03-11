Advertisement

Five injured, including three children during accident on Highway 83

By Omar Anzaldua and Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A serious accident along Highway 83 has left five people fighting for their lives.

According to reports, a vehicle rolled over in the 5700 block of South Highway 83 Thursday evening.

Emergency crews found five people injured which included a seven-month-old, a two-year-old, and a four-year-old.

Also injured, were a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

All five were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

*A correction was made on this article after Laredo Police confirmed the ages of the children involved.

The original sentence read as: Emergency crews found five people injured including three children ages seven months, two year old and four year old.

