Five injured, including three children during accident on Highway 83
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A serious accident along Highway 83 has left five people fighting for their lives.
According to reports, a vehicle rolled over in the 5700 block of South Highway 83 Thursday evening.
Emergency crews found five people injured which included a seven-month-old, a two-year-old, and a four-year-old.
Also injured, were a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.
All five were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
*A correction was made on this article after Laredo Police confirmed the ages of the children involved.
The original sentence read as: Emergency crews found five people injured including three children ages seven months, two year old and four year old.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.