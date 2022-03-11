Advertisement

Laredo’s Heatwave receives throwback merch

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It really was a Throwback Thursday for our very own Richard Heatwave Berler after he came into possession of some of his old merch from his pre-KGNS days.

His previous station had t-shirts made for appearances back in the 70s.

Heatwave says that he never saved one for himself; however, he was able to snag one 46-years later.

