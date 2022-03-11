Advertisement

Laredo authorities to monitor parks during spring break week

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With students out of the classroom for spring break this weekend, many will be heading to local parks to soak up the sun.

The City of Laredo Parks Department says their green spaces are ready for guests to enjoy.

There are a number of events the city will be hosting including the annual Kite Festival at North Central Park next Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the department encourages everyone to take part in the event that will be between 12 p.m. and seven p.m.

Every year the event brings thousands of vendors and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Organizers just ask that you bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, and of course, kites.

Law enforcement will be present at all the city events to ensure the parks are secure.

