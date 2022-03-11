Laredo school districts struggle to fill vacant positions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School districts across south Texas are continuing to struggle to find and retain teachers and staff due to the ongoing pandemic and Laredo is no exception.

A void continues to affect our school system, with not enough teachers to put in the classrooms and not enough staff members at the administrative offices.

When it comes to searching for work, not enough people are singing up to work at the schools.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the state education agency or TEA calling to create a task force that could support school districts across the state that are struggling with staffing issues.

David Garcia , UISD’s Associate Superintendent for Human Resources says the district is currently working to fill close to 130 positions that were left vacant due to the pandemic.

Garcia says, “We have to work double or triple in order to staff all the different positions that come available during the course of an instructional year. We have roughly 30 custodial vacancies, 37 bus driver vacancies, 20 food services personnel, and we have 50 teacher assistant vacancies.”

But it’s not only teachers they are looking for.

Garcia says the bus drivers and custodial positions have been the hardest to fill.

Many of these positions are open because previous employees contracted covid and left the district, while others moved on to different job opportunities.

UISD is not the only district that is hurting from the shortage; the Texas American Federation of Teachers claims that 66 percent of educators throughout the state have considered leaving their job.

LISD Associate Superintendent for Human Resources, Dr. Roberta Trevino they are not hiring for teachers at the moment but it’s difficult to find new teachers because the state requirements change yearly.

Dr. Trevino says that online education has played an important part of this situation adapting to the learning environment and believes that schools will go back to how they were before the pandemic.

Trevino says, “Some teachers really embrace the idea of the virtual learning and others struggle with it, because they are on the different level of development. We’re adapting to the new normal, I think things will get back to normal.”

Both UISD and LISD will offer future job fairs in the upcoming months in hopes to help fill those vacant positions.

The school districts say if you are looking for work, you can visit their respective websites and fill out an application online.

