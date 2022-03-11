Advertisement

Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child arrested

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child is caught by Laredo Police.

On Tuesday, police put out an APB for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens.

Through the investigation, authorities say there was enough evidence to arrest him in the case.

He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault; however, additional charges may be pending.

Authorities arrested him on Thursday, his bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Accident involving flatbed trailer reported on highway
Accident on I-35 causing temporary road closures
Dustin Owen Jay Sandoval
Man wanted for alleged assault by Laredo police

Latest News

City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
City of Laredo officials look into water infrastructure
File photo: House party
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14
Heatwave receives throwback t-shirt
Laredo’s Heatwave receives throwback merch