Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child arrested
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child is caught by Laredo Police.
On Tuesday, police put out an APB for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens.
Through the investigation, authorities say there was enough evidence to arrest him in the case.
He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault; however, additional charges may be pending.
Authorities arrested him on Thursday, his bond is set at $100,000.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.