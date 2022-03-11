Man wanted for sexual abuse of a child arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child is caught by Laredo Police.

On Tuesday, police put out an APB for the whereabouts of 42-year-old Gabriel Eric Yanez-Owens.

Through the investigation, authorities say there was enough evidence to arrest him in the case.

He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault; however, additional charges may be pending.

Authorities arrested him on Thursday, his bond is set at $100,000.

