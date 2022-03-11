Advertisement

Drivers from Mexico speak on high gas prices in the U.S.

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexican drivers say they will keep filling their tank on this side of the Rio Grande despite the prices. They say if they get gas from the U.S. it lasts longer than if they buy in it Mexico.

Some say it might even be cheaper here. One driver by the name of Karina Alvarado says, ”before I hit the road, I got gas [in Mexico] and it didn’t even reach half of my tank. I got to the border and I refilled my tank with the same amount of money and it was full. It’s way more expensive [in Mexico] than here.”

Patricia Moncada, another driver from Mexico, says “the gasoline [in Mexico] has water. That’s why this man does not get gas [in Mexico]. He says if he gets gas [in Mexico], his truck starts to give him trouble.”

The drivers we interviewed say they say they will continue to pump gas in the United States.

