Advertisement

Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reflects on four young children found apparently abandoned. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Accident involving flatbed trailer reported on highway
Accident on I-35 causing temporary road closures
Dustin Owen Jay Sandoval
Man wanted for alleged assault by Laredo police

Latest News

The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31
City of Laredo announces the return to water services for all residents
City of Laredo officials look into water infrastructure
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero