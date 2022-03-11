Advertisement

Rapidly Falling Temperatures Friday Afternoon

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Great Plains will reach our area during the lunch hour on Friday. Humid air from the gulf will bring a cloud cover through mid to late morning. With some clearing late in the morning, temperatures will likely rise high into the 70′s during the lunch hour before much colder strong winds arrive from the north. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50′s by mid/late afternoon with winds gusting over 30 mph. By Saturday dawn, we will be in the 30′s. Weather systems are moving quickly, and after another cold dawn on Sunday, warmer weather will begin to return Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 2 of evidence hearing for upcoming trial against Anthony Burgos
LPD on child abuse case
2 arrested in connection to injury of a 9-year-old child
Accident involving flatbed trailer reported on highway
Accident on I-35 causing temporary road closures
Dustin Owen Jay Sandoval
Man wanted for alleged assault by Laredo police

Latest News

Who will stop the cold?
Prepare for the cold!
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Strong Cold Front Friday Afternoon
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows
Cool Wednesday morning
Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows!