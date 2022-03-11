Rapidly Falling Temperatures Friday Afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front from the Great Plains will reach our area during the lunch hour on Friday. Humid air from the gulf will bring a cloud cover through mid to late morning. With some clearing late in the morning, temperatures will likely rise high into the 70′s during the lunch hour before much colder strong winds arrive from the north. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 50′s by mid/late afternoon with winds gusting over 30 mph. By Saturday dawn, we will be in the 30′s. Weather systems are moving quickly, and after another cold dawn on Sunday, warmer weather will begin to return Sunday afternoon.

