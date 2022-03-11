Survey shows kids try alcohol as early as 14

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A survey taken by students from both local public-school districts shows that kids are experimenting with alcohol at younger ages.

The polling consisted of kids from sixth grade, up to senior year of high school.

It revealed that some kids have their first drink at about the age of 14.

Scan conducted the survey and based off of their findings, they are asking for parents to considering having a talk with their kids about substance abuse.

With spring break right around the corner, Scan wants to make sure kids aren’t drinking while they are home from school.

Veronica Jimenez with SCAN says, “Research indicates that the sooner they start consuming alcohol, the possibility of them becoming alcoholics increases. And it’s very important for us to talk to them as well. Not to get into a car with someone that’s been drinking because we see a lot of accidents in our community and in the United States.”

Scan conducts the survey on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs every year.

