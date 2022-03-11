UISD educates parents on mental health

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is giving parents the tools to be able to help their children if they are struggling with mental health issues.

A recent study says 10 percent of high school students tried to commit suicide in 2019.

Rosa Elia Izquierdo was one of the dozens of parents that assisted UISD’s Mental Health Conference.

She understands that as a parent you must be aware when it comes to your children’s mental health.

Izuierdo says, “Being informed about mental health is extremely important because there is a huge difference between mental health and physical health. In mental health it’s more behavioral and we need to be informed as to what changes in behavior in our children are normal our mental changes and which ones are not.”

She says during the sessions, she learned how to pinpoint when a child isn’t feeling okay since most of the time, they don’t tell their parents.

Izuierdo says many times children hide what they are feeling inside even when they smile but sometimes, they could be feeling hopeless and refuse to open up.

She believes other parents should learn how to approach them and talk to them and more than anything tells them there is always hope.

Licensed specialist in school psychology Dr. Linda Garza says the district focused on teaching their students’ parents about the difficulties that are being experienced in their youth.

Dr. Garza says, “We are noticing an increase of difficulties in our students whether it be that they are not socializing that much, or they are having just difficulties in general.”

Mental health experts say there is a lot of concern about the mental health of our youth since we have had a pandemic and families have had financial changes.

Director of suicide and violence at NSU Florida and Fort. Lauderdale, Dr. Scott Poland had a conversation with parents about how they can help their children during tough times.

Dr. Poland says it’s important to talk about mental health since suicide is the second leading cause of death of children ten and older.

Although talking about suicide can be quite daunting for some, it’s important to discuss it because you can save a life by just asking someone if they are feeling helpless.

He says mental health is about well-being, managing stress and being productive as a student.

Dr. Poland urges all parents to be involved in their child’s life and learn who their friends are as well as their parents.

UISD has a mental health program for its students that can help them with any possible stressors they could be experiencing.

