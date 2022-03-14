Advertisement

A Dry Warm Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new mild dry airmass will shift our winds into the north during tonight. The new weather system has origins in the mild dry western U.S., and will not change our temperatures much. The air will be drier, crisper than on Monday, but we will still likely top 80F. The dry air will allow for clear, cool nights tonight and Tuesday night. Warmer air from the Mexican Plateau will begin to arrive aloft Wednesday, and especially on Thursday. If the plateau air is able to mix in/descend close enough to the surface, 90F warmth may be achieved on Thursday.

