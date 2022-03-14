Advertisement

Grants available for Laredo small businesses impacted by pandemic

Application deadline is April first
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Businesses impacted by the pandemic can apply for assistance.

The city has entrusted the company Liftfund, which focuses on small business lending, with $1.8 million to help support local small businesses.

The ones that qualify can get grants from $5,000 to $2,000 in help in recovering any losses suffered due to the pandemic.

The application portal became active at nine Monday morning but closes at 5:00pm, April first.

If you need this assistance, it’s suggested that you don’t wait until the last minute.

The link to the application and other information is below:

https://cityoflaredosmallbusinessgrants.com/

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Gunfire was reported on Monday, March 14th along Laredo
Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo
Long-time KGNS member Donato Volpe passes away
Long-time KGNS member passes away
Attorney George Altgelt speaks on his client Adolfo Villalobos not guilty verdict
Attorney of the man found not guilty of murder speaks on the trial
Cyclist killed on I-35
Laredo cyclist killed in accident on I-35
A man is in serious condition after an auto- cyclist accident is reported on Highway 83 Friday...
Auto-cyclist accident reported on Highway 83, Man in serious condition

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Dry Warm Week
El Metro lobby opens
El Metro opens up their lobby once again
El Metro lobby opens
El Metro lobby hours
Attorney George Altgelt speaks on his client Adolfo Villalobos not guilty verdict
Attorney of the man found not guilty of murder speaks on the trial