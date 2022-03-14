Grants available for Laredo small businesses impacted by pandemic
Application deadline is April first
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Businesses impacted by the pandemic can apply for assistance.
The city has entrusted the company Liftfund, which focuses on small business lending, with $1.8 million to help support local small businesses.
The ones that qualify can get grants from $5,000 to $2,000 in help in recovering any losses suffered due to the pandemic.
The application portal became active at nine Monday morning but closes at 5:00pm, April first.
If you need this assistance, it’s suggested that you don’t wait until the last minute.
The link to the application and other information is below:
https://cityoflaredosmallbusinessgrants.com/
