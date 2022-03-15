100+ undocumented people found in commercial vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the span of three days, Border Patrol agents stop three human smuggling attempts.

The images of undocumented people hidden inside a trailer were posted by the Laredo agency. The agency says in total, more than 100 people were found hidden inside these units over the weekend.

The agency asks the public to report any suspicious activity to the department by calling their toll free number at 1-800-343-1994.

