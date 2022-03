LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A brush fire was reported at Las Colonias Los Altos on Highway 359 on March 15.

Witnesses say it was a brush fire at the 200 block of Palo de Rosa and could not see any damages to structures at this time. Laredo Fire Department was called out to the scene.

No injuries were reported at this time.

