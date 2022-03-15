Brush fire in Mexico crosses over into El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A brush fire was reported near El Cenizo around 2:35 p.m. on March 15.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez, the fire started in the Mexican side and crossed over to the United States. Six volunteers from the Rio Bravo and Webb County Fire Department responded to the scene.

The fire is under control and there are only reported spot fires. We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

