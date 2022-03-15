Advertisement

Downtown Laredo to be dressed in green for St. Patrick’s Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Saturday, March 19, Laredo Main Street is working with Jamboozie and inviting the community to put on their best green clothes and visit Tatangelo Parkway.

The St. Patrick’s downtown bar crawl will be completely free. 14 different bars will take part as they whip up some green drink specials. Nydia Robles with Laredo Main Street says it all starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday. “There’s going to be some vendors with food, with candies, with aguas frescas, and a lot of different things. It’s a family event so you can come early. There’s plenty of different things for the children there.”

It won’t just be bars participating in the event. The Laredo Farmer’s Market will be at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the bar crawl will kick off at 4 p.m. and go on until 2 a.m.

