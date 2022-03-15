Advertisement

Man charged in drive-by shooting of Ala. man, 2-year-old

Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of...
Tyrese Laquon Bell, 19, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. and 2-year-old Ashton Jones.(Source: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit via WBRC)
By Bryan Henry, WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Alabama have charged one person and are looking for another in connection to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man.

Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said 19-year-old Tyrese Laquon Bell was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder in the shooting. He said those charges could be upgraded, WBRC reports.

Investigators say two people were shot Sunday while standing in a Tuscaloosa front yard. One victim was 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. The second victim was a 2-year-old boy, identified by his grandparents as Ashton Jones. Both victims died from their injuries.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 3028 19th Street. Investigators say a white car or sedan with three or four people inside drove by and fired several rounds, striking Winston and Jones. The two were unrelated.

The motive remains unclear.

Kennedy said more people could be charged in the case.

Authorities said they were looking for three people they considered “persons of interest.” They have located two of them, including Bell and Kaleria Alicia Gilbert. Officers are still looking for Deantwone Dante Long, a.k.a Lil 30.

The ages of the persons of interest range from teenage years to early 20s, according to Kennedy.

Although it’s early in the investigation, Kennedy says this could very well become a capital murder case.

“Anyone who intentionally or recklessly was involved in the killing of a 2-year-old or utilized a vehicle in commission of a murder is a capital crime,” he said.

Winston and Jones became homicides No. 5 and No. 6 for the year in Tuscaloosa.

Bell’s bond for the two counts was set at $3 million. He was walked Monday night to the Tuscaloosa County Jail in a paper suit. Kennedy said the suspect’s clothes were collected as part of evidence in the investigation.

According to court records, Bell pleaded guilty in November 2021 to three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and building.

Court records say Bell, along with three other people, shot from their car into an unoccupied vehicle and also hit a nearby apartment. Bell led police on a chase and wrecked his car before being arrested, according to court documents.

Bell was sentenced to 10 months in jail but was immediately given probation because of time he’d already served before pleading guilty.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information on the whereabouts of persons of interest is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit immediately at 205-464-8690, or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

