Man wanted for 3 counts of assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 27-year-old Christopher Rodolfo Tijerina is wanted for injury to a child or elderly and assault family violence.

According to the police report, he is wanted on three counts of assault. No bond is set for any of his cases.

He was last seen on the 4700 block of Arias Court. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 523-4500. You could qualify for a reward.

