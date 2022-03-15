Advertisement

Man wanted for 3 counts of assault

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 27-year-old Christopher Rodolfo Tijerina is wanted for injury to a child or elderly and assault family violence.

According to the police report, he is wanted on three counts of assault. No bond is set for any of his cases.

He was last seen on the 4700 block of Arias Court. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 523-4500. You could qualify for a reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares to retire
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares for retirement
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Erick Garcia mugshot
Naked Laredo man arrested after allegedly being under the influence
Linda Rodriguez mugshot
Laredo woman arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s
Traffic concerns for new international bridge
Concerns of possible traffic resulting from new international bridge

Latest News

Cartel leader indictment
Accused gang leader taken to San Diego, indictment unsealed
Cartel leader indictment
Cartel leader indictment
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center emergency
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosts blood drive
The U.S. Senate has passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time...
Proposed Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent
A Laredo organization is collecting denim jeans to be used for a project spotlighting sexual...
SCAN hosts jean donation drive