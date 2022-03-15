Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The alleged leader of a gang of border hitmen has been extradited to the U.S.

Juan Gerardo Trevino was reportedly handed over to U.S. officials in what was called a “controlled deportation.” The term suggests Trevino has dual citizenship in both countries. If he were only a citizen of Mexico, there would have been a long extradition process back into the U.S.

It’s being said that his arrest on March 13 is what led to the massive gunfights in the streets of Nuevo Laredo in the pre-dawn hours of March 14.

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, says his office is “closely monitoring” events in Nuevo Laredo as a result of that fighting.

Salazar released a statement where he says they are coordinating to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the security of staff who work in Mexico. Salazar did not mention what kind of resources would be sent.

So far, there is no word yet if anyone was killed in the fighting.

