Advertisement

Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The alleged leader of a gang of border hitmen has been extradited to the U.S.

Juan Gerardo Trevino was reportedly handed over to U.S. officials in what was called a “controlled deportation.” The term suggests Trevino has dual citizenship in both countries. If he were only a citizen of Mexico, there would have been a long extradition process back into the U.S.

It’s being said that his arrest on March 13 is what led to the massive gunfights in the streets of Nuevo Laredo in the pre-dawn hours of March 14.

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, says his office is “closely monitoring” events in Nuevo Laredo as a result of that fighting.

Salazar released a statement where he says they are coordinating to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the security of staff who work in Mexico. Salazar did not mention what kind of resources would be sent.

So far, there is no word yet if anyone was killed in the fighting.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Gunfire was reported on Monday, March 14th along Laredo
Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo
Zapata highway accident
Two-car accident in south Laredo
CC new international bridge
Webb County looking to move forward with new international bridge
Long-time KGNS member Donato Volpe passes away
Long-time KGNS member passes away

Latest News

Brush fire near El Cenizo
Brush fire in Mexico crosses over into El Cenizo
Brush fire near El Cenizo
El Cenizo brush fire
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Wednesday, Hot Thursday
us ambassador on nl
us ambassador on nl