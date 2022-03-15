Traffic stop leads to a human smuggling and drug bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents discover drugs while stopping a human smuggling attempt.

It happened on Tuesday, March 8, when agents out of the Cotulla station were called out to help Encinal police with a vehicle stop that had become a human smuggling investigation. A canine unit there discovered drugs and a gun.

Border Patrol agents took the undocumented immigrants and the driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested by the Encinal Police Department.

