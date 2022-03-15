Truck loads of pet food arrive at the South Texas Food Bank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A national organization that helps 200 food banks, including Laredo’s, made a major delivery on March 15.

The Feeding America Network stopped by the South Texas Food Bank. However, the delivery was to help our four-legged friends. Two truck loads of pet food had dozens of people lining up to grab some bags.

The organization says they work with local animal groups to make sure no animal goes without food in our community. Alma Boubel, the executive director of the South Texas Food Bank says she’s been working very closely with Pets Alive Laredo and PAWS Alert, including other organizations that rescue animals from the streets. “We had a lot left over, so we decided to have a distribution this morning. We probably more than 2,000-3,000 pounds of dog food this morning and another 3,000 pounds of cat food.”

The pet food ran out after two hours but the organization says they will be announcing more distribution drives at a later date.

