U.S. Customs and Border Protection receives more than $100 million

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar says millions of dollars are heading to help our men and women who secure our home front.

Plus, he spoke out on the violence that erupted in Nuevo Laredo on March 14.

On March 15, Cuellar says more than $100 million are now available to hire about 800 new agents. But how many of those agents will go to Laredo? Congressman Cuellar says it’s unclear at this moment.

With March 14’s gunfire, Cuellar says the funding comes right on time to help federal agents make sure that those incidents do not cross into our country. “They definitely have to be on alert. SEDENA (Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional) got one of the top people. So they are fighting back on that. So now you have two groups coming in. You’ve seen the video and destruction. We want to make sure Border Patrol, OFO (CBP Office Field of Operation), and the other folks are protected to make sure there are no spillovers on our side.”

The money not only goes to hiring but to salary adjustments, childcare, tuition assistance and mental health resources.

Below is the press release:

The legislation also provides for a border patrol workforce staffing model. This staffing model takes into account the impact of border security technology, infrastructure, and air and marine support on personnel needs. The model aims to streamline the hiring process while simultaneously ensuring sufficient personnel in the field.

“Border agents continue to be overwhelmed by the influx of migrants at our southern border,” said Congressman Cuellar. ”For the past few years, I have witnessed this scenario time and again. Instead of conducting patrols and uncovering smuggling activity, Border Patrol agents are forced to spend the majority their time caring for people already in custody and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security. Processing coordinators help ease the workload on agents and bring a much-needed humanitarian approach to the care of unaccompanied children and other migrants in CBP custody. As the Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, I will continue to support funding that provides our border agents with the necessary resources to carry out their duties safely and efficiently.”

In addition to the processing coordinators and personnel funding, the legislation also includes the following provisions for CBP:

$993,792,000 related to increased border management costs.

$125,489,000 for adjustments to pay based on technical assistance provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

$6,000,000 for Carrizo cane control.

$5,000,000 for tuition assistance.

$23,000,000 for onsite mental health clinicians and resiliency efforts.

$6,000,000 for caregivers and childcare services.

$5,000,000 for tribal roads used by the Border Patrol.

$20,000,000 for Border Patrol processing improvements.

The funding and language are included in the FY22 omnibus Appropriations package.

