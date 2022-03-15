Warm Wednesday, Hot Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass is overhead. Dewpoints in the 20′s with temperatures in the 80′s produced relative humidity values of just above 10%. The clear skies, very dry air and lighter winds tonight will allow heat to easily radiate from the surface to space, resulting in rather cool temperatures by morning, likely in the 40′s. As the dry airmass moves to our east, warm winds from the south will arrive. Thursday will be particularly warm as we will see some influence from the Mexican Plateau mix in with 90F warmth likely. Mild/warm air from the Rockies will follow.

