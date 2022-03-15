You can help out Pets Alive Laredo by spaying and neutering your pets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pets Alive Laredo was founded back in 2014 with a mission of helping the city’s animal shelter with finding homes for dogs and cats.

They also help with neutering and spaying, but mostly, you’ll find their volunteers getting dogs and cats out of the shelter, loading them up in their vans and taking them to San Antonio. From there, the pets are taken to homes in Austin or other cities in north Texas, even out of the state.

It’s a labor of love, according to Maysa Orelli, who says they work with the city’s animal shelter because of the high number of dogs and cats that are euthanized at the facility. “[The city does] not have space. It’s not that they want to put the dog down, it’s their space. And so, that’s why I ask the community to spay and neuter. One of our objectives for Pets Alive Laredo is to spay their females. We’re going to try and help them with at least half of the cost if we get the donations.”

Orelli goes on to say that they work with rescue organizations across the country that provide them with large cargo vans to transport the animals. If you would like to help, you can go to their Facebook page.

