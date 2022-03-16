City of Laredo on board with new international bridge project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo says they’re eager to partner with Webb County on the new international bridge project.

On Monday, March 14, Webb County commissioners made the decision to move forward with supporting the 4/5 International Bridge in the Rio Bravo and El Cenizo area. The project has been referred to as 4/5 because it would be Nuevo Laredo’s fourth international bridge and Laredo’s fifth.

The county will be partnering with Southwebb Bridge Company LLC on the project, as well as the cities of Laredo, Rio Bravo, and El Cenizo.

Mayor Pete Saenz spoke about the decision, saying it will truly need to be a partnership. ”We truly need to work together as a community: the city, the county, the private landowners, to make this thing happen. It’s going to require basically the full cooperation of all these entities to make it happen.”

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina is in Washington, D.C. lobbying for a presidential permit for the new bridge. It’s possible that the project could kick-off in a year and a half.

